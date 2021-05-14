65-year-old man accused of getting into physical fight with kids in Albuquerque

The state is asking for pretrial detention.

According to court documents, Layton approached a group of kids who were play-fighting, and tried to stop them.

According to the criminal complaint, he and his wife made statements about "white power" and the kids yelled back “Black Lives Matter."

Court documents allege things turned physical when the kids insulted Layton's wife.

Apparently the fight was recorded.

An officer saw video of Layton approach one of those kids who was sitting down, grab him by the neck and force him to the ground.

According to police, “two children in the fight were sent to the hospital because Layton punched or hit them with an elbow in the chest.”

The complaint does not identify the ages of the children.

KOB 4 knocked on Layton’s door Friday to try to learn more about what happened. No one answered.

Layton is facing charges including battery, child abuse and assault

