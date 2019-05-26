8 arrested at DWI checkpoint in NW Albuquerque | KOB 4
8 arrested at DWI checkpoint in NW Albuquerque

Megan Abundis
May 26, 2019 10:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are increasing their patrols this Memorial Day weekend to crack down on drunk drivers. Officers arrested 8 people Saturday night at a DWI checkpoint on westbound Paseo del Norte at Coors. 

Police said there were no problems during the checkpoints, but some people said they were waiting in line for over an hour. 

The Albuquerque Police Department, Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office and New Mexico State Police were all involved with the checkpoint. Tow trucks were there as well. 

NMSP said they will have checkpoints all over the state. 

Uber users can use the promo code "ABQMemorial19" to take $10 off of their Uber ride this weekend

Megan Abundis


Updated: May 26, 2019 10:13 PM
Created: May 26, 2019 07:28 PM

