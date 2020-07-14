7 arrested in violent Hobbs kidnapping case

HOBBS, N.M. — Seven people have been arrested in connection to a violent kidnapping in Hobbs, New Mexico.

Lea County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a stabbing on the 100 block of East Marland Boulevard. Deputies talked with the victim who said he had been given a ride to a residence off Llewellyn Street, then given a ride by Abel Aguirre, 38, and Diego "Aaron" Perez, 20, to a residence on North County Road.