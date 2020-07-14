7 arrested in violent Hobbs kidnapping case | KOB 4
7 arrested in violent Hobbs kidnapping case

From top left to bottom right: Joshua Roberts, Anthony Acevedo, Edgar Millican, Kimberly Flanagan, Henry Land, Abel Aguirre, Diego Perez From top left to bottom right: Joshua Roberts, Anthony Acevedo, Edgar Millican, Kimberly Flanagan, Henry Land, Abel Aguirre, Diego Perez |  Photo: LCSD

Updated: July 14, 2020 12:27 PM
HOBBS, N.M. — Seven people have been arrested in connection to a violent kidnapping in Hobbs, New Mexico. 

Lea County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a stabbing on the 100 block of East Marland Boulevard. Deputies talked with the victim who said he had been given a ride to a residence off Llewellyn Street, then given a ride by Abel Aguirre, 38, and Diego "Aaron" Perez, 20, to a residence on North County Road.

It was there he was taken to a bedroom and beaten with a baseball bat, an axe, brass knuckles and a pistol. Aguirre and Perez had been joined by Edgar Millican, 40, and Kimberley Flanagan, 36. The victim said he was instructed to clean up his own blood after the beating.

After that, he was forced into a vehicle and taken to a local Hobbs motel where he was beaten again. According to authorities, Joshua "JD" Roberts, 38, was there and threatened to shoot the victim in the knee.

The victim was eventually taken to a residence on Fowler Street where he was finally able to break free and run to a nearby motel to ask for help. 

Investigators later learned that Anthony Acevedo, 32, was also present and had struck the victim with a whip. They also learned that Aguirre and Henry Land, 20, had planned the incident ahead of time. 

  • Aguirre and Perez have been charged with kidnapping.
  • Aguirre, Perez, Millican, Flanagan and Acevedo have been charged with tampering with evidence.
  • Millican, Flanagan and Land have been charged for being an accessory to the kidnapping.
  • Roberts has been charged with robbery. He was released on a promise to appear before the court at his next hearing. 
  • Besides Roberts, all those arrested have been released on a $50,000 unsecured appearance bond. 


