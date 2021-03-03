Reopening Map: 7 counties now in Turquoise level, 7 counties in Green | KOB 4

Reopening Map: 7 counties now in Turquoise level, 7 counties in Green

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 10, 2021 01:27 PM
Created: March 03, 2021 10:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Multiple New Mexico counties have improved in the state's Red to Green Framework for safe reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

Seven counties — Harding, De Baca, Union, Sierra, Quay, Los Alamos and Catron — are in the new Turquoise level. It's the least restrictive reopening category in New Mexico.

Seven counties are in Green:

  • San Juan
  • McKinley
  • Santa Fe
  • Roosevelt
  • Socorro
  • Lea
  • Hidalgo

Guadalupe is the only county in the Red category. The remainder of the counties are in Yellow, including Bernalillo County. 

Click here to see how your county is doing in the battle against COVID-19


