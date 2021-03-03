Reopening Map: 7 counties now in Turquoise level, 7 counties in Green

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 10, 2021 01:27 PM
Created: March 03, 2021 10:20 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Multiple New Mexico counties have improved in the state's Red to Green Framework for safe reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.
Seven counties — Harding, De Baca, Union, Sierra, Quay, Los Alamos and Catron — are in the new Turquoise level. It's the least restrictive reopening category in New Mexico.
Seven counties are in Green:
Guadalupe is the only county in the Red category. The remainder of the counties are in Yellow, including Bernalillo County.
