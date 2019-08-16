7-foot alligator seized from Santa Fe man, moved to ABQ BioPark

Game and Fish confiscated the 143 pound alligator from a building in Santa Fe.

"The animal's probably never swam before," Eschenbrenner said. "Seeing him take off, he was a little clumsy, but he got better, you know, relatively soon after that."

Someone had kept the alligator as a pet, illegally, for 10 years.

"He goes right to the bottom when he sees people," Eschenbrenner said. "Been pretty traumatic the last couple of days."

The BioPark has gotten about a dozen confiscated alligators over the last 15 years, but usually they're not 140 pounds.

"The good thing about alligators are they're very resilient, they're very tough," Eschenbrenner said. "I feel in the proper housing, this animal can lead a long and happy life."

The alligator will be put on a diet and likely stay at the park for at least a month.

The BioPark already has seven female American alligators, so adding a male to the mix isn't going to work long-term.