7 more New Mexico counties suing opioid makers, distributors

The Associated Press
May 06, 2019 09:04 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Seven more New Mexico counties have filed federal lawsuits against over two dozen other manufacturers and distributors of opioid medications.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Cibola, Valencia, Catron, Sierra, Curry, Lincoln and Socorro counties filed near-identical complaints late last month in U.S. District Court, joining other New Mexico counties and the Navajo Nation.

The lawsuits are the latest in roughly 2,000 cases that have been brought nationwide by states, cities and counties against opioid makers.

In 2017, the New Mexico Attorney General's Office sued major manufacturers and distributors over allegations that they exacerbated the state's drug addiction crisis.

Santa Fe, San Juan, and Mora counties also have sued, and the Navajo Nation filed a lawsuit last year, arguing that Native Americans suffer disproportionately from opioid dependency and abuse.

Created: May 06, 2019 09:04 AM

