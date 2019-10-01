7 mumps cases reported at New Mexico's Torrance County jail | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

7 mumps cases reported at New Mexico's Torrance County jail

7 mumps cases reported at New Mexico's Torrance County jail

The Associated Press
October 01, 2019 06:57 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico Department of Health is investigating seven mumps cases at the Torrance County Detention Facility.
    
Other details about the mumps cases at the jail weren't immediately released Monday.
    
Health officials say mumps is a highly contagious disease that is spread through the air and by droplets of saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose, or throat of an infected person, usually when the person coughs or sneezes.
    
The virus can also spread through shared use of drinks, cups or eating utensils and on occasion through contaminated surfaces.
    
People exposed to mumps may become ill up to 25 days after the exposure.
    
Health officials say the best way to be protected from mumps is to be vaccinated.

Advertisement

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: October 01, 2019 06:57 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

One dead after shooting at high school homecoming party
One dead after shooting at high school homecoming party
550 expansion project to start second phase of construction
550 expansion project to start second phase of construction
More homeless camps pop up with less than a week until Balloon Fiesta
More homeless camps pop up with less than a week until Balloon Fiesta
Teen sentenced in murder of 15-year-old boy
Teen sentenced in murder of 15-year-old boy
Woman continues search for her brother's killer
Woman continues search for her brother's killer
Advertisement



Rainbow crosswalk expected to last 10 years, colors already dirty and fading
Rainbow crosswalk expected to last 10 years, colors already dirty and fading
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque
Family offers $20,000 reward to find a Santa Fe man's killer
Family offers $20,000 reward to find a Santa Fe man's killer
7 mumps cases reported at New Mexico's Torrance County jail
7 mumps cases reported at New Mexico's Torrance County jail
BCSO to conduct staffing study to request more deputies
BCSO to conduct staffing study to request more deputies