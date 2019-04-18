720 migrants arrested in New Mexico in 24 hours | KOB 4
720 migrants arrested in New Mexico in 24 hours

The Associated Press
April 18, 2019 06:02 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - More than 700 migrants have been taken into custody in less than 24 hours along the border in southern New Mexico.

The U.S. Border Patrol says a group of 230 people was encountered at the Antelope Wells port of entry after midnight Tuesday. A second group of more than 360 people was reported minutes later just west of Mount Cristo Rey near Sunland Park.

Another group of more than 130 people later came through Antelope Wells.

Authorities say the El Paso sector, which includes part of West Texas and all of New Mexico, documented over 1,800 apprehensions on Tuesday.

The surge caught the attention of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico after a militia group posted a video of the migrants. The civil rights organization contends the group had no authority to ask the migrants to stop while Border Patrol was called

Created: April 18, 2019 06:02 PM

