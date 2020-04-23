750 New Mexicans are on waiting list for an organ transplant

Last year, New Mexico had 62 organ donations.

From the beginning of this year through March—the donatelifenm.org website says our state has had 15 organ donors, 35 organ transplants and 168 tissue donors.

To register to become a donor, click here. Some basic questions need to be answered, including your social security number. You can also register while getting your driver's license at the MVD.

One New Mexico donor recipient hopes others sign up to one day save a life:

“There is no way to thank my donor and her family that would compare to the gift they gave me. Because of my donor, I received a new heart and a new life. A life that I cherish with my Husband and my six-year-old daughter. For so long I didn’t think that I would be here to see my daughter grow up, and now I savor every moment that I get with her. Becoming a donor doesn’t mean you’re signing your life away, it means that in the event something happens to you, you’re selflessly allowing someone to continue theirs. There is nothing more beautiful than the gift of life.” — Amanda Gabaldon