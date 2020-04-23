Navajo Nation files lawsuit against US for fair share of federal COVID-19 funding

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service have announced 76 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death. The Navajo Nation is now at a total of 1,282 cases of COVID-19 with 49 confirmed deaths.
The confirmed cases include 442 cases in New Mexico:
"Unfortunately, today we had to file a lawsuit against the federal government to get our share of the federal dollars that have been allocated for tribes," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a press release. "The First Americans are once again having to fight for what is right and what is ours. Now is the time for us as Diné people to be united against COVID-19, by adhering to the Navajo Nation's shelter-in-place order and the daily and weekend curfews. Some states are beginning to consider loosening restrictions, but not the Navajo Nation."
Officials say funding for Native communities is going toward for-profit corporations in Alaska and will hurt the effort to fight COVID-19. The Navajo Nation and 10 other tribes filed the lawsuit which also calls for more testing, PPE, health care workers and ventilators.
"Our Nation's government is in dire need of support for the critical medical and community needs of our people," said Navajo Nation Attorney General Doreen N. McPaul. "We are literally fighting for dollars to save lives."
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
