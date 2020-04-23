Navajo Nation files lawsuit against US for fair share of federal COVID-19 funding

Navajo County, AZ: 342

Apache County, AZ: 260

Coconino County, AZ: 222

McKinley County, NM: 270

San Juan County, NM: 128

Cibola County, NM: 14

San Juan County, UT: 16

Socorro County, NM: 17

Sandoval County, NM: 13

"Unfortunately, today we had to file a lawsuit against the federal government to get our share of the federal dollars that have been allocated for tribes," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a press release. "The First Americans are once again having to fight for what is right and what is ours. Now is the time for us as Diné people to be united against COVID-19, by adhering to the Navajo Nation's shelter-in-place order and the daily and weekend curfews. Some states are beginning to consider loosening restrictions, but not the Navajo Nation."

Officials say funding for Native communities is going toward for-profit corporations in Alaska and will hurt the effort to fight COVID-19. The Navajo Nation and 10 other tribes filed the lawsuit which also calls for more testing, PPE, health care workers and ventilators.