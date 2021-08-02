8 teachers among dozen APS employees on paid leave amid corruption investigation | KOB 4
8 teachers among dozen APS employees on paid leave amid corruption investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A dozen employees of Albuquerque Public Schools have been placed on paid leave pending an internal investigation into state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton, who is suspected of pocketing public money through her work at APS.

Rep. Williams Stapleton is among the 12 APS employees on leave with pay.  Other employees include administrators, teachers, and school and clerical staff. 

On paid leave:

  • Sheryl Williams Stapleton, director and coordinator of Career and Technical Education
  • Madelyn Serna-Marmol, associate superintendent of Equity, Instruction, Innovation and Support for APS
  • Amelia (Aimee) Milazzo, executive director of Curriculum and Instruction
  • Adolphus Washington, Sandia High School teacher
  • Scott McLeod, West Mesa High School teacher
  • Donald "Don" Gonzales, Eldorado High School teacher
  • Vivian Quintana, Van Buren Middle School teacher
  • Abigal Manzanares, specialist for Sheryl
  • Caia Brown, Harrison Middle School teacher
  • Ryan Palmer, Harrison Middle School teacher
  • Becky "Rebecca" Campbell, Harrison Middle School teacher
  • Curt Spencer, Harrison Middle School teacher

APS officials had previously said it is possible that more APS employees will be placed on leave as the investigation proceeds.

