8 teachers among dozen APS employees on paid leave amid corruption investigation

Updated: August 02, 2021 05:18 PM
Created: August 02, 2021 04:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A dozen employees of Albuquerque Public Schools have been placed on paid leave pending an internal investigation into state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton, who is suspected of pocketing public money through her work at APS.
Rep. Williams Stapleton is among the 12 APS employees on leave with pay. Other employees include administrators, teachers, and school and clerical staff.
On paid leave:
APS officials had previously said it is possible that more APS employees will be placed on leave as the investigation proceeds.
