8-year-old football player scores surprise touchdown

After a couple stutter steps, he makes it to the end zone with the help of his teammates.

“He was definitely excited,” Samora said. “Kind of hesitant at first but once he started rolling, it came real natural."

Samora says he reached out to the Sean Christopher, the coach of the Cleveland YAFL team, before their game against the ravens.

“When he explained it, just an awesome opportunity,” Christopher said. “There's no way you could say no to that. We wanted to do that."

The coaches said this was a teaching opportunity for their players.

“It's an example for us to be leaders and demonstrate that sportsmanship to our kids and that's exactly what we wanted to do and demonstrate that to our kids,” Christopher said.