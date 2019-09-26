8-year-old football player scores surprise touchdown | KOB 4
8-year-old football player scores surprise touchdown

Patrick Hayes
September 26, 2019 10:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A play drawn up for an 8-year-old Youth American Football League (YAFL) player has touched the hearts of many.

Santiago Samora, the coach of the Rio Grande Ravens pee wee team, said he wanted to make sure one of his players, in particular, got the chance to feel like a star.

After the hike, the team hands the ball to number 24.

After a couple stutter steps, he makes it to the end zone with the help of his teammates.

“He was definitely excited,” Samora said. “Kind of hesitant at first but once he started rolling, it came real natural."

Samora says he reached out to the Sean Christopher, the coach of the Cleveland YAFL team, before their game against the ravens.

“When he explained it, just an awesome opportunity,” Christopher said. “There's no way you could say no to that. We wanted to do that."

The coaches said this was a teaching opportunity for their players.

“It's an example for us to be leaders and demonstrate that sportsmanship to our kids and that's exactly what we wanted to do and demonstrate that to our kids,” Christopher said.

