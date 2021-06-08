8-year-old girl brings mission to hug law enforcement officers to New Mexico | KOB 4
8-year-old girl brings mission to hug law enforcement officers to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Rosalyn Baldwin, 8, brought her mission to Albuquerque Tuesday.

Rosalyn has been traveling the country for five years, giving law enforcement officers hugs. 

"I love all of you, and I want you to know you are all blessed, you are very important,” Rosalyn told BCSO deputies.

Rosalyn's passion project began after five Dallas police officers were shot and killed in 2016.

"They've been through a lot of pain, and there was a shooting, kind of broke my heart," Rosalyn said.

New Mexico can now be crossed off the list - as she makes her way on her post-COVID journey. 

“Well, they really do need it, with all this pain, so I want to share with them that they are important, by giving hugs," Rosalyn said.

After New Mexico, Rosalyn has 14 more states to visit.


