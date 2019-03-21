8-year-old girl grazed by bullet from apparent drive-by shooting

Villanueva said the bullet grazed his daughter’s lower back. She was taken to the hospital and released hours later.

Villanueva's neighbor said she heard more than one shot.

“I heard five shots and my husband came out right away to see if we could see anything,” the woman said.

The woman’s son told her he saw a red Dodge Durango in the area at the time of the shooting.

APD has not made any arrests. They are investigating the incident.