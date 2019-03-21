8-year-old girl grazed by bullet from apparent drive-by shooting | KOB 4
8-year-old girl grazed by bullet from apparent drive-by shooting

Brittany Costello
March 21, 2019 05:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A stray bullet grazed an 8-year-old girl inside her home, near Louisiana and Central, late Wednesday night.

Andres Villanueva said his daughter was in the hallway when the bullet flew by.

“I heard a really big noise. My daughter started crying,” Villanueva said. “I just run to her… I thought the TV was exploding out, or something like.”

Villanueva said the bullet grazed his daughter’s lower back. She was taken to the hospital and released hours later.

Villanueva's neighbor said she heard more than one shot.

“I heard five shots and my husband came out right away to see if we could see anything,” the woman said.

The woman’s son told her he saw a red Dodge Durango in the area at the time of the shooting.

APD has not made any arrests. They are investigating the incident.

Brittany Costello


March 21, 2019
Created: March 21, 2019 03:59 PM

