8-year-old girl shot, remains in critical condition | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

8-year-old girl shot, remains in critical condition

Megan Abundis
April 08, 2019 05:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An 8-year-old girl remains in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound inside her northeast Albuquerque home.

Advertisement

Police are trying to determine whether a crime occurred or whether the incident was an accident.

The home where the incident took place, near San Pedro and Paseo del Norte, was taped off for more than six hours Sunday.

Delores and Chris Baca, who live in the neighborhood, said they knew the parents and the girls who live in the house where the incident occurred.

“They are just great little personalities,” Chris said. “They wave to you. It's hard not to see them out there, it really is."

Police said the parents were not home when the 8-year-old was shot. However, they believe two other children were at the residence. Police said the children are being interviewed.

“It’s just a complex case and we will absolutely have more information for you once it progresses but, right now, they are still interviewing all those people and kids,” said APD officer Simon Drobik.

Drobik said no one is in custody.

Credits

Megan Abundis


Updated: April 08, 2019 05:10 PM
Created: April 08, 2019 04:21 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

At least 8 bodies found in past week
At least 8 bodies found in past week
FBI: Woman wanted for fleeing supervised release
Jeyden Barnhill
Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
City of Albuquerque lays out plan to address gun violence
City of Albuquerque lays out plan to address gun violence
Child in critical condition after NE Albuquerque shooting
Child in critical condition after NE Albuquerque shooting
Advertisement




Criminal complaint: Man hid 44 diamonds inside anal cavity
Criminal complaint: Man hid 44 diamonds inside anal cavity
Defense rests in trial for priest accused of molesting children
Defense rests in trial for priest accused of molesting children
2 killed in plane crash near Santa Fe airport
2 killed in plane crash near Santa Fe airport
8-year-old girl shot, remains in critical condition
8-year-old girl shot, remains in critical condition
City of Albuquerque lays out plan to address gun violence
City of Albuquerque lays out plan to address gun violence