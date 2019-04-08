8-year-old girl shot, remains in critical condition

Delores and Chris Baca, who live in the neighborhood, said they knew the parents and the girls who live in the house where the incident occurred.

“They are just great little personalities,” Chris said. “They wave to you. It's hard not to see them out there, it really is."

Police said the parents were not home when the 8-year-old was shot. However, they believe two other children were at the residence. Police said the children are being interviewed.

“It’s just a complex case and we will absolutely have more information for you once it progresses but, right now, they are still interviewing all those people and kids,” said APD officer Simon Drobik.

Drobik said no one is in custody.