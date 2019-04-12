8-year-old gunshot victim dies | KOB 4
8-year-old gunshot victim dies

8-year-old gunshot victim dies

KOB Web Staff
April 12, 2019 04:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An 8-year-old girl who sustained a gunshot wound at her house in northeast Albuquerque has died. 

The Albuquerque Police Department said Diamond Williams has undergone organ donation protocols after being declared deceased by the Office of the Medical Investigator. 

Police are trying to determine whether the girl's death was a result of a crime or an accident.

No one has been charged in the April 7 incident.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: April 12, 2019 04:23 PM
Created: April 12, 2019 04:18 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

