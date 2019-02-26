8-year-old takes stand against father accused of forcing her into prostitution
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An 8-year-old girl, who prosecutors believe was forced into prostitution by her father, testified against him Tuesday.
James Stewart sat and listened as the girl told a jury that she was forced to touch her dad's friends' private parts in hotel rooms in exchange for "weed and pipes and things."
Prosecutors said the allegations of abuse first came to light when a school nurse noticed the girl wearing bloody underwear and called authorities.
While on the stand, the girl also spoke about asking strangers for money to buy food.
“We had to panhandle. Dad took half of the money and gave the other half to mom,” the girl said.
The girl also described her parent’s drug and alcohol habits.
She said her mom and dad would smoke marijuana out of cigarettes. She also said her mom liked drinking Fireball.
