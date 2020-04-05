81 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death, bringing state total of confirmed cases to 624 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

81 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death, bringing state total of confirmed cases to 624

81 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death, bringing state total of confirmed cases to 624

Justine Lopez
Updated: April 05, 2020 04:17 PM
Created: April 05, 2020 04:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) has announced one new death and 81 additional positive COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Mexico to 624. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state has now reached 12.

The most recent cases by county are:

Advertisement
  • 21 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 6 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 9 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 34 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 4 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County

Sunday's announced cases include additional positive tests from the La Vida Llena senior long-term care facility.

The New Mexico Department of Health reports that 45 individuals are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 and 130 individuals have recovered from the virus.

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions. New Mexicans are urged to stay at home and only go out when necessary. 

New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.

For the latest COVID-19 coverage, click here. To find local resources, click here


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

One new death, 51 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Navajo Nation, bringing total to 321
One new death, 51 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Navajo Nation, bringing total to 321
New Mexico TV stations to broadcast classes for K-5 students
New Mexico TV stations to broadcast classes for K-5 students
51 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death, bringing state total to 543
51 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death, bringing state total to 543
Police: Man tried to set wife on fire over stimulus check
Police: Man tried to set wife on fire over stimulus check
5 more residents, 8 additional staffers test positive for COVID-19 at La Vida Llena senior care facility
5 more residents, 8 additional staffers test positive for COVID-19 at La Vida Llena senior care facility
Advertisement


81 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death, bringing state total of confirmed cases to 624
81 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death, bringing state total of confirmed cases to 624
Lovelace, Presbyterian issue mandate that authorizes health care workers, employees to wear masks
Lovelace, Presbyterian issue mandate that authorizes health care workers, employees to wear masks
5 more residents, 8 additional staffers test positive for COVID-19 at La Vida Llena senior care facility
5 more residents, 8 additional staffers test positive for COVID-19 at La Vida Llena senior care facility
One new death, 51 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Navajo Nation, bringing total to 321
One new death, 51 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Navajo Nation, bringing total to 321
New Mexico TV stations to broadcast classes for K-5 students
New Mexico TV stations to broadcast classes for K-5 students