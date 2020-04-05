81 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death, bringing state total of confirmed cases to 624

Justine Lopez
Updated: April 05, 2020 04:17 PM
Created: April 05, 2020 04:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) has announced one new death and 81 additional positive COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Mexico to 624. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state has now reached 12.
The most recent cases by county are:
Sunday's announced cases include additional positive tests from the La Vida Llena senior long-term care facility.
The New Mexico Department of Health reports that 45 individuals are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 and 130 individuals have recovered from the virus.
The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions. New Mexicans are urged to stay at home and only go out when necessary.
New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.
