82-year-old New Mexico native will join Bezos on Blue Origin flight

In the early 1960s, Funk was one of the Mercury 13, a group of 13 American women who passed the same rigorous physical examinations as NASA's first astronauts. But even with that – and all of her accomplishments – she never made it to space.

"They told me that I had done better and completed the work faster than any of the guys. So I got ahold of NASA four times. I said, 'I want to become an astronaut,' but nobody would take me. I didn't think that I would ever get to go up. Nothing has ever gotten in my way, and they said 'Wally, you're a girl, you can't do that.' I said, 'guess what? It doesn't matter what you are, you can still do it if you want to do it.' And I like to do things that nobody has ever done," Funk said.