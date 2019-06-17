87% of Burqueños are within a 10-minute walk to a park

This kind of positive spotlight has been a long time coming according to Dave Simon, the director of the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

"We have more open space per capita than any city in America," Simon said.

According to Simon, the goal is ensuring citizens a 10-minute walk or half-mile distance to a high-quality park or green space.

In fact the city has acquired about 40 acres of new open space since last summer.

"We have a multi-pronged approach to improving accessibility to parks and open space, sometimes that may be acquiring a unique or threatened parcel of land," Simon said.

Expanding access doesn't always have to include buying up more land – Simon says there are other approaches being implemented.

"Improving a pedestrian crosswalk, building a bridge or maybe taking down a fence," Simon said.

As it stands, 87% of Albuquerque residents have fast access to park. The city hopes to make that 100% in the years to come.