9-year-old girl has inspiring comeback following rock climbing accident

Nothing was going to stop Callaway from pushing forward. Even in the hospital, Callaway was cheering up the adults, and these days, Callaway is still giving her brothers a tough time.

“Her comeback is so much greater than her setback,” said Lewis. “We didn't ever lose hope."

Her skin’s not fully healed yet, but when it is, Callaway will be getting a prosthetic and plans to do all the activities she used to.

“2 weeks ago, I started doing handstands,” said Callaway.

