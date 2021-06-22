9-year-old girl has inspiring comeback following rock climbing accident

Joy Wang
Updated: June 22, 2021 11:57 AM
Created: June 22, 2021 11:48 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Earlier this year, Callaway Lewis was pinned between two boulders during a rock climbing accident in the Sandias – breaking every bone in her right foot.
“We did five weeks and five surgeries,” said Callaway’s mom, Laura Lewis.
Callaway’s right leg was amputated from the knee down.
“It's hard as a mom, but she just keeps showing us she's going to do it anyway,” said Lewis.
Nothing was going to stop Callaway from pushing forward. Even in the hospital, Callaway was cheering up the adults, and these days, Callaway is still giving her brothers a tough time.
“Her comeback is so much greater than her setback,” said Lewis. “We didn't ever lose hope."
Her skin’s not fully healed yet, but when it is, Callaway will be getting a prosthetic and plans to do all the activities she used to.
“2 weeks ago, I started doing handstands,” said Callaway.
Watch the video above for the full story.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company