911 audio released from JB White shooting

911 Operator: "Just take a deep breath. We are getting officers out there. Do you know who shot him?

Caller: “No I don't know."

The 911 operator is heard giving instructions to the caller about how to treat White’s wounds.

911 Operator: "What are you using to apply pressure?"

Caller: "Just our hands."

911 Operator: "OK, can you grab a clean dry cloth and put it on his chest?"

Caller: "OK"

Operator: "Just go ahead and try that and apply pressure to his chest."



A preliminary hearing for alleged shooter Estevan Montoya, 16, is scheduled for later this month.

The district attorney is gathering more evidence hoping to try Montoya as an adult.