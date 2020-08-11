911 audio released from JB White shooting

KOB Web Staff
Created: August 11, 2020 10:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Newly released 911 audio is shedding more light on what happened the night Santa Fe High School basketball star JB White was shot and killed at a party more than a week ago.
On August 1, multiple fights broke out at a Tesuque-area party, including one between White and his alleged shooter Estevan Montoya.
911 Operator: “Where is the individual that has the gun?"
Caller: "No it just happened. He just left. Please hurry."
911 Operator: "Just take a deep breath. We are getting officers out there. Do you know who shot him?
Caller: “No I don't know."
The 911 operator is heard giving instructions to the caller about how to treat White’s wounds.
911 Operator: "What are you using to apply pressure?"
Caller: "Just our hands."
911 Operator: "OK, can you grab a clean dry cloth and put it on his chest?"
Caller: "OK"
Operator: "Just go ahead and try that and apply pressure to his chest."
A preliminary hearing for alleged shooter Estevan Montoya, 16, is scheduled for later this month.
The district attorney is gathering more evidence hoping to try Montoya as an adult.
