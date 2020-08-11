911 audio released from JB White shooting | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

911 audio released from JB White shooting

KOB Web Staff
Created: August 11, 2020 10:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Newly released 911 audio is shedding more light on what happened the night Santa Fe High School basketball star JB White was shot and killed at a party more than a week ago.

On August 1, multiple fights broke out at a Tesuque-area party, including one between White and his alleged shooter Estevan Montoya.

Advertisement

911 Operator: “Where is the individual that has the gun?"

Caller: "No it just happened. He just left. Please hurry."

911 Operator: "Just take a deep breath. We are getting officers out there. Do you know who shot him?

Caller: “No I don't know."

The 911 operator is heard giving instructions to the caller about how to treat White’s wounds.

911 Operator: "What are you using to apply pressure?" 

Caller: "Just our hands."

911 Operator: "OK, can you grab a clean dry cloth and put it on his chest?"

Caller: "OK"

Operator: "Just go ahead and try that and apply pressure to his chest." 
 

A preliminary hearing for alleged shooter Estevan Montoya, 16, is scheduled for later this month.

The district attorney is gathering more evidence hoping to try Montoya as an adult.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Motorcyclist killed in crash
APD: Motorcyclist killed in crash
Downtown protest calls for the abolition of police
Downtown protest calls for the abolition of police
Man dies after family says he was assaulted at work
Man dies after family says he was assaulted at work
Five problem properties demolished in Albuquerque
Five problem properties demolished in Albuquerque
Police shoot, kill man during foot pursuit in SE Albuquerque
Police shoot, kill man during foot pursuit in SE Albuquerque
Advertisement


911 audio released from JB White shooting
911 audio released from JB White shooting
New Mexicans face more uncertainty after Trump rolls back Obama-era housing rules
New Mexicans face more uncertainty after Trump rolls back Obama-era housing rules
Political experts speculate what's next for Gov. Lujan-Grisham after VP speculation falls through
Political experts speculate what's next for Gov. Lujan-Grisham after VP speculation falls through
APD: Motorcyclist killed in crash
APD: Motorcyclist killed in crash
Downtown protest calls for the abolition of police
Downtown protest calls for the abolition of police