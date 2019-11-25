911 calls paint terrifying picture of night Sandia High School student was killed

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: November 25, 2019 05:40 PM
Created: November 25, 2019 04:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Newly-released 911 calls paint a better picture of what happened the night a Sandia High School student was shot and killed at a homecoming party.
All the 20 calls to 911 were made by neighbors or concerned citizens. None of them came from anyone who was directly involved in the party.
“There's a big party going down at the end of my street and a whole bunch of gunshots were just fired,” one caller said.
Court records reveal that Shawn Markey was not the intended target.
“There are kids driving up and down the street, and they're shooting guns everywhere,” another caller said. “There are bullets flying everywhere. There are kids running up and down the street.“
Police say 19-year-old Izaiah Garcia pulled the trigger. He pleaded not guilty.
