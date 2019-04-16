911 calls released from Uber driver shooting on I-25 | KOB 4
911 calls released from Uber driver shooting on I-25

Christina Rodriguez
April 16, 2019 10:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Uber driver Clayton Benedict killed his passenger James Porter after the two got into an altercation, according to Albuquerque police. 

That shooting happened along I-25 and more than one driver called 911. 

So far, Benedict has not been charged. APD says this is a complex case and they are working with prosecutors.

Porter's estate is suing Uber and Benedict, saying Uber was negligent in its supervision of Benedict. 

