911 calls reveal chaos during Juan de Oñate protest, shooting

DISPATCHER: Give me one second.

CALLER: Sure thing.

DISPATCHER: How many people?

CALLER: I saw three guys in fatigues. There's some protesters down there but they're just being peaceful.

DISPATCHER: Are they threatening anybody with a gun?

CALLER: They're just holding them up. I don't know if they're threatening anybody but it's intimidating.

The event started as a prayer session, but escalated as the protesters attempted to take down the statue.

The member of the Civil Guard called 911 when things started to get out of hand.

CIVIL GUARD: The Albuquerque Art Museum on the corner of Mountain and 19th St. There's a protest that's turning violent.

DISPATCHER: Mountain and where?

CIVIL GUARD: 19th Street.

DISPATCHER: How many people?

CIVIL GUARD: There's probably several hundred and it's starting to get heavy.

DISPATCHER: And you don't see officers anywhere?

CIVIL GUARD: Not in the area, no.

CIVIL GUARD: Now, they're damaging property, pulling statues down. They got a cane,and a pick axe. They're getting pretty violent. They assaulted some of our members here. They're blocking traffic now.

DISPATCHER: And you said they have a crane?

CIVIL GUARD: No, a cane. There's been gunshots.

DISPATCHER: Do you know if anybody was shot or hit? How many shots?

CIVIL GUARD: Three, four-- maybe.

DISPATCHER: Do you know if anyone was shot?

CIVIL GUARD: Yeah. There's a guy (inaudible). It's getting ugly in the streets now.

DISPATCHER: Do you know how many people were shot or just one?

CIVIL GUARD: It looks like just one. I'm not trying to get very close.

DISPATCHER: That's fine, keep yourself safe and get away.

More than six minutes pass before Albuquerque Police officers arrive at the scene. Officers arrested the suspected shooter, and the victim was taken to the hospital

Since the protest, Albuquerque has banned firearms at city parks and Civic Plaza.

APD has also been sending uniformed officers to patrol events.

