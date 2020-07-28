911 calls reveal chaos during Juan de Oñate protest, shooting | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

911 calls reveal chaos during Juan de Oñate protest, shooting

Patrick Hayes
Updated: July 28, 2020 06:47 PM
Created: July 28, 2020 05:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Police released the audio from 911 calls on the night a person was shot at a Juan de Oñate protest near Old Town.

DISPATCHER: Are you with the person that was shot?
CALLER: No, no, no, I'm sitting in my car.
DISPATCHER: Did you see who did it?

Advertisement

Another caller reported the presence of the New Mexico Civil Guard, a self-identifying militia group.

CALLER: Hi, I was calling because I was just driving in Old Town and by Tiguex Park, and there's some guys in military getup with rifles and they're blocking the street.

DISPATCHER: Give me one second.
CALLER: Sure thing.
DISPATCHER: How many people?
CALLER: I saw three guys in fatigues. There's some protesters down there but they're just being peaceful. 
DISPATCHER: Are they threatening anybody with a gun?
CALLER: They're just holding them up. I don't know if they're threatening anybody but it's intimidating. 

The event started as a prayer session, but escalated as the protesters attempted to take down the statue.

The member of the Civil Guard called 911 when things started to get out of hand.

CIVIL GUARD: The Albuquerque Art Museum on the corner of Mountain and 19th St. There's a protest that's turning violent. 
DISPATCHER: Mountain and where?
CIVIL GUARD: 19th Street.
DISPATCHER: How many people?
CIVIL GUARD: There's probably several hundred and it's starting to get heavy.
DISPATCHER: And you don't see officers anywhere?
CIVIL GUARD: Not in the area, no.
CIVIL GUARD: Now, they're damaging property, pulling statues down. They got a cane,and a pick axe. They're getting pretty violent. They assaulted some of our members here. They're blocking traffic now. 
DISPATCHER: And you said they have a crane?
CIVIL GUARD: No, a cane. There's been gunshots. 
DISPATCHER: Do you know if anybody was shot or hit? How many shots?
CIVIL GUARD: Three, four-- maybe. 
DISPATCHER: Do you know if anyone was shot?
CIVIL GUARD: Yeah. There's a guy (inaudible). It's getting ugly in the streets now. 
DISPATCHER: Do you know how many people were shot or just one?
CIVIL GUARD: It looks like just one. I'm not trying to get very close. 
DISPATCHER: That's fine, keep yourself safe and get away.

More than six minutes pass before Albuquerque Police officers arrive at the scene. Officers arrested the suspected shooter, and the victim was taken to the hospital

Since the protest, Albuquerque has banned firearms at city parks and Civic Plaza.

APD has also been sending uniformed officers to patrol events.
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Teen's murder may have been the result of mistaken identity
Teen's murder may have been the result of mistaken identity
New Mexico reports case of human bubonic plague
New Mexico reports case of human bubonic plague
Cowboys for Trump defends ‘go back to Africa’ comments
In this March 12, 2019, file photo, Otero County Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder Coy Griffin denounces gun control and pro-abortion rights bills in the New Mexico State Legislature at a protest outside the Statehouse in Santa Fe, N.M. The group said this week seek arbitration in a fight with the New Mexico Secretary of State over fines and required reports.
Legacy Academy does not plan to require masks when school resumes
Legacy Academy does not plan to require masks when school resumes
Rufous hummingbirds taking over bird feeders across New Mexico
Rufous hummingbirds taking over bird feeders across New Mexico
Advertisement


Teen's murder may have been the result of mistaken identity
Teen's murder may have been the result of mistaken identity
911 calls reveal chaos during Juan de Oñate protest, shooting
911 calls reveal chaos during Juan de Oñate protest, shooting
Legacy Academy does not plan to require masks when school resumes
Legacy Academy does not plan to require masks when school resumes
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 301 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 301 additional COVID-19 cases
Bernalillo County offering grants for patios, behavioral health services
Bernalillo County offering grants for patios, behavioral health services