$9.8 million in student loan cancellation coming for some NM borrowers

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Some New Mexicans will soon be getting student loan relief following a $1.8 billion settlement reached between major student loan collecting company Navient and 39 state attorneys general.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced the state will receive a total of $381,995 in restitution payments for more than 1,400 federal loan borrowers. New Mexico borrowers will also receive a total of $9,803,555 in private loan debt cancellation.