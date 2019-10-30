A behind the scenes look at a local haunted house | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

A behind the scenes look at a local haunted house

Joy Wang
Created: October 30, 2019 10:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A haunted house at Expo New Mexico is going above and beyond to get people in the Halloween spirit.

The Dragon’s House of Horrors has 64 rooms with the unexpected at every turn.

Advertisement

The spooky attraction is open for all ages and will be open until Nov. 2. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

Watch the video above for a behind the scenes tour of the haunted house’s attractions.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man accused of killed Sandia High student implicated in Pokemon Go killing
Man accused of killed Sandia High student implicated in Pokemon Go killing
Family mourns the death of murdered Roswell man
Family mourns the death of murdered Roswell man
Court docs: Sandia HS student was not intended target of shooting
Court docs: Sandia HS student was not intended target of shooting
Man found guilty of forcing children to panhandle
Man found guilty of forcing children to panhandle
Double murder suspect gets candid while being escorted to jail
Double murder suspect gets candid while being escorted to jail
Advertisement



People prepare for record breaking cold temperatures
People prepare for record breaking cold temperatures
Court docs: Sandia HS student was not intended target of shooting
Court docs: Sandia HS student was not intended target of shooting
Man accused of killed Sandia High student implicated in Pokemon Go killing
Man accused of killed Sandia High student implicated in Pokemon Go killing
A behind the scenes look at a local haunted house
A behind the scenes look at a local haunted house
Final comeback as Nationals win World Series title
Washington Nationals celebrates after Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. The Nationals won 6-2 to win the series. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)