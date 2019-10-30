A behind the scenes look at a local haunted house

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A haunted house at Expo New Mexico is going above and beyond to get people in the Halloween spirit.
The Dragon’s House of Horrors has 64 rooms with the unexpected at every turn.
The spooky attraction is open for all ages and will be open until Nov. 2. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.
Watch the video above for a behind the scenes tour of the haunted house’s attractions.
