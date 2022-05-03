A closer look at abortion rights in New Mexico

KOB 4
Updated: May 03, 2022 06:21 PM
Created: May 03, 2022 03:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – If the final decision of the Supreme Court is in line with the draft – it would not make abortion illegal. Individual states would decide whether to restrict or ban abortions.
In New Mexico, abortion will remain legal because of action taken by the state’s Legislature. However, that's not the case for most of the neighboring states.
New Mexico's abortion law was put on the books in 1969. It banned abortions except in cases of rape, incest, or if it was necessary to save a woman's life. New Mexico's law became unenforceable following the Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade in 1973. It sat on the books, dormant, until February 2021.
That's when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill that struck that old law from the books.
"This is about women who deserve the right, particularly when there are untenable circumstances, to have a relationship with their provider and control over their own bodies and we know when that occurs, frankly, we are saving lives," said Lujan Grisham.
With the law off the books, abortion will be legal in New Mexico – even if Roe v. Wade is struck down.
That puts New Mexico in a fairly unique position. Neighboring states like Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Utah all have laws on the books that ban abortion. Colorado, on the other hand, took it even a step further than New Mexico.
Just last month, Gov. Jared Polis signed the Reproductive Health Equity Act into law. The legislation makes it a right for people to make reproductive health care decisions without government interference.
Depending on the Supreme Court's decision, New Mexico would likely see an influx of patients seeking abortions.
Last October, in a court decision on a legal challenge to the Texas law, a judge wrote that following the passage of Texas law, New Mexico clinics became overwhelmed. The judge also wrote that nearly a third of all abortions at New Mexico health centers at the time were for Texas patients.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company