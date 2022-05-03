A closer look at abortion rights in New Mexico

"This is about women who deserve the right, particularly when there are untenable circumstances, to have a relationship with their provider and control over their own bodies and we know when that occurs, frankly, we are saving lives," said Lujan Grisham.

With the law off the books, abortion will be legal in New Mexico – even if Roe v. Wade is struck down.

That puts New Mexico in a fairly unique position. Neighboring states like Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Utah all have laws on the books that ban abortion. Colorado, on the other hand, took it even a step further than New Mexico.

Just last month, Gov. Jared Polis signed the Reproductive Health Equity Act into law. The legislation makes it a right for people to make reproductive health care decisions without government interference.

Depending on the Supreme Court's decision, New Mexico would likely see an influx of patients seeking abortions.

Last October, in a court decision on a legal challenge to the Texas law, a judge wrote that following the passage of Texas law, New Mexico clinics became overwhelmed. The judge also wrote that nearly a third of all abortions at New Mexico health centers at the time were for Texas patients.