A closer look at New Mexico's proposed redistricting map

Tommy Lopez
Updated: December 12, 2021 10:16 PM
Created: December 12, 2021 09:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A new congressional map – approved by New Mexico lawmakers this weekend – calls for big changes.
Democrats say this gives better representation to New Mexico. However, many Republicans are not happy and say it unfairly divides certain areas.
KOB 4’s Tommy Lopez went to the local neighborhoods that could have boundary lines running right through them.
Watch the video above to see how the new map could potentially split neighborhoods.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company