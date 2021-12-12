A closer look at New Mexico's proposed redistricting map | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

A closer look at New Mexico's proposed redistricting map

Tommy Lopez
Updated: December 12, 2021 10:16 PM
Created: December 12, 2021 09:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A new congressional map – approved by New Mexico lawmakers this weekend – calls for big changes. 

Democrats say this gives better representation to New Mexico. However, many Republicans are not happy and say it unfairly divides certain areas.

KOB 4’s Tommy Lopez went to the local neighborhoods that could have boundary lines running right through them.

Watch the video above to see how the new map could potentially split neighborhoods.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD: Child killed in hit-and-run in SW Albuquerque
APD: Child killed in hit-and-run in SW Albuquerque
2 killed in overnight Sandoval County trailer fire
2 killed in overnight Sandoval County trailer fire
Albuquerque woman arrested for 4th DWI in 2 years
Albuquerque woman arrested for 4th DWI in 2 years
Actor Mario Lopez discusses new Lifetime Christmas movie filmed in Santa Fe
Actor Mario Lopez discusses new Lifetime Christmas movie filmed in Santa Fe
Feds: Fentanyl is the No. 1 drug driving Albuquerque crime
Feds: Fentanyl is the No. 1 drug driving Albuquerque crime