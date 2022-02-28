A closer look at recent violence involving minors

Police say the gun was Burson’s and the accused shooter -- Trejo -- had taken it. And when Burson chased after him, Trejo turned around and shot at him five to six times.

"This is and should be a wake up call for all of us. That the issue of gun violence and young people is something we cannot ignore," said Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez.

"I do know that these are the same questions we're asking time and time again and it's the connection between a juvenile and a weapon that costs a life, and we cannot have that in our city," said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

Trejo is set for another court appearance Tuesday, where a judge is expected to decide whether he'll stay behind bars until trial. He's facing a first degree murder charge and his case is set to move through children's court. But prosecutors say he could still face an adult sentence even though that's rare.

"It may be one of those things that looks like a no-brainer, do the adult crime, do the adult time. But since we're dealing with children, there's mechanisms involved to arrive at, I guess, a judicious result would be, depending, of course, which side of the fence you're on," said Bernalillo County Deputy District Attorney Diana Garcia.

A judge could consider factors like whether he can safely rehabilitate and reintegrate back into society. But if Trejo had turned 15 before the shooting, he'd automatically go through the adult system.

Police say the gun Trejo fired was a homemade pistol, a ghost gun, as they're sometimes called. With a ghost gun, anyone can buy parts online and put them together legally, no background check required.

Retired APD Commander and KOB 4 Public Safety Expert Paul Szych said it's pretty rare that these guns are used in crimes

"Actually very uncommon. It's not something you run across very often at all," said Szych.

The big difference from law enforcement's perspective is that, often, there isn't a serial number -- so the owner is hard to track down.

"Just makes it harder to know where it was manufactured, who sold it who bought the other characteristics you want to know."

On Monday, KOB 4 learned another recent deadly shooting also involved teenagers. Police say four people were shot at a southwest Albuquerque park Saturday night, and one of them died.

In their latest update, police say another one of the victims is still in critical condition. But they say everyone involved there at Westgate Community Park was, "school-aged" teens.

Right now, the name of the person who died remains unknown, or anything about what schools they may have attended. Officers say they are planning to interview the shooting victims after they recover.













