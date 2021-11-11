A closer look at veterans and homelessness in New Mexico

Chase Golightly
Updated: November 11, 2021 10:09 PM
Created: November 11, 2021 09:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — According to the New Mexico Veterans Integration Center, there are 3,400 homeless or at-risk veterans in the state.
The New Mexico Veterans Integration Center is one of the largest organizations in the state that solely focuses on veteran homelessness. They told KOB 4 they help about 700 veterans every year – providing mental health counseling, housing resources and life skill classes to get them back on their feet.
Click on the video above to see the full interview with Bobby Ehrig, the CEO of the New Mexico Veterans Integration Center.
