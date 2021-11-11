A closer look at veterans and homelessness in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — According to the New Mexico Veterans Integration Center, there are 3,400 homeless or at-risk veterans in the state.

The New Mexico Veterans Integration Center is one of the largest organizations in the state that solely focuses on veteran homelessness. They told KOB 4 they help about 700 veterans every year – providing mental health counseling, housing resources and life skill classes to get them back on their feet.