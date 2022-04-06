A closer look: Where is the tax rebate money coming from?

432,000 New Mexicans who file their taxes jointly can expect $1,000 total. Another 135,000 New Mexicans who don't file taxes will also be able to apply for a rebate.

Altogether, the state expects to pay out just under $700 million to make these rebates happen. So where is that money coming from?

Overall, the money is coming from New Mexico's oil fields. The Legislative Finance Committee says the state's oil and gas industry is doing well.

“I think oil and gas prices have been strong. We're tracking about $300 million in FY22 and a similar amount in 23,” said state Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, D-Gallup.

That's a projected surplus of $500 million to $700 million dollars between this fiscal year and the next.

“Our state's productive budget surplus allows us to deliver much-needed financial relief to our citizens as they face the ripple effects of these costs,” said state Rep. Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos.

That money would normally go into the state's general fund, but with House Bill 2 it will instead be redirected to eligible New Mexicans.

“I think this is a good idea and we can afford this, because we have the money available, and it's much better if it's out working for folks as opposed to being in a savings account,” said Lundstrom.