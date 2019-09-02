A local grocery store's alarm is waking neighbors at night

"That alarm would go off four or five times a night, we thought, 'Okay, they're busy, they've got workers.'" Harrison said. "In fact, one of the managers said workers are setting off the alarm, and they don't have the code and it takes them a long time to shut it off. One night it went off for over an hour."

After several week, Harrison said it is still a problem.

"It went off at 12:15, it went off at 12:35—I got up, and then it went off at 2:35. I got up in the middle of the morning to walk over there to find out what's going on."

Other residents who live in the area told KOB 4 they feel their complaints are going nowhere.

KOB 4 reached out to Smith's for comment. They have yet to issue a response.