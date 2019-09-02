A local grocery store's alarm is waking neighbors at night
Colton Shone
September 02, 2019 06:46 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A local grocery store's alarm system is frustrating neighbors nearby.
After the renovations to the Smith's grocery store on Constitution and Carlisle, the store's alarm system has been going in the middle of the night.
Neighbors who live in the area like Gary Harrison said he is frustrated with the noise.
"That alarm would go off four or five times a night, we thought, 'Okay, they're busy, they've got workers.'" Harrison said. "In fact, one of the managers said workers are setting off the alarm, and they don't have the code and it takes them a long time to shut it off. One night it went off for over an hour."
After several week, Harrison said it is still a problem.
"It went off at 12:15, it went off at 12:35—I got up, and then it went off at 2:35. I got up in the middle of the morning to walk over there to find out what's going on."
Other residents who live in the area told KOB 4 they feel their complaints are going nowhere.
KOB 4 reached out to Smith's for comment. They have yet to issue a response.
