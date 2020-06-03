A look at APD's response to past and present protests

APD’s response to past protests

In Minneapolis, law enforcement officers are seen wearing riot gear, using tear gas, arresting hundreds, and firing off less than lethal projectiles on the media and protesters. Multiple governors across the nation have activated the National Guard and imposed curfews in major cities.

Albuquerque has seen its fair share of peaceful protests over the past decade as well as the progression of how APD has responded to them.

In March 2014, thousands of people protested APD’s killing of James Boyd. The protest began peacefully in downtown Albuquerque. From the get-go, APD showed out in full riot gear, lining the streets with armored vehicles to help with crowd control. APD was quick to use tear gas and force on the demonstrators.

A month later, the Department of Justice announced it was demanding APD be reformed.

In 2016, another protest turned violent in Albuquerque. This time it happened after then-candidate Donald Trump was campaigning at the Downtown Convention Center.

Again, APD’s initial response involved riot and tactical gear. However, protesters were also seen destroying property, throwing things at officers and horses, and setting small fires. Police regained control by using tear gas and pepper spray.

At that point, APD was a year into reform with the DOJ.

APD’s response to the George Floyd protests

KOB 4 wanted to find out if APD’s tactics look different in light of the recent protests.

On Wednesday, APD said the presence of uniformed police officers is a form of escalation. They said they want to avoid that.

“For us, we don't want to do anything that would make people more agitated,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

Last Thursday was the first sign of a local protest in George Floyd’s name. After 10 p.m., APD showed up in riot gear and armored vehicles. It is unclear what lead to that decision.

Hours later, police pulled over a car in the protest area because it was suspected in a shooting. APD used tear gas on the crowd when protesters surrounded the car. There has been one known report of a woman being burned by the tear gas chemical.

“We use chemical irritants, which disrupt the immediate environment to force people to move to an area where it will not irritate them. The goal is to create space and ultimately limit the need for a greater use of force,” said APD Spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos.

Police arrested at least two people.

A group of organizers led another protest on Sunday. APD officers remained virtually invisible.

Officers used the same tactics they would to control traffic. They stayed several hundred feet ahead of protesters so they could march along Central Avenue.

After midnight, however, some people who were not associated with the protest started breaking windows and being destructive downtown. That’s when APD showed up in riot gear.

Officers again used tear gas, but also fired foam projectiles.

“Officers used 40mm foam batons after the chemical irritants were deployed. They are used to prevent individuals from throwing the canisters back at officers, and stop individuals who are throwing objects at officers,” Gallegos said.

Later that night, police said shots were fired at them.

On Monday, the police once again gave space to protesters. The demonstrators convened at the UNM bookstore. No officers were seen in riot gear; however they were on standby in the UNM area.

APD officers were also seen encouraging a group of armed people to deescalate any situations before the Monday protest.

No arrests were made.

Protests on Tuesday and Wednesday also remained peaceful. There were no reports of police confronting protesters or arrests.

Keller's response to APD tactics and reform

“A couple of years ago, we did something very different than a lot of other cities,” Mayor Keller said. “We embraced police reform, we embraced equity and inclusion, and we have a long way to go, but we already are taking actions. We will intervene, absolutely, if there is anything like a gunshot or if there is violent damage to property—our officers are on standby.”

Mayor Keller has said he will not issue a curfew nor activate the National Guard.