A look at law enforcement officers injured on the job this year

"It is incredibly frustrating that over the course of the past few weeks we've had four incidents in the metro area where law enforcement officers have been fired upon," said APD Chief Harold Medina.

In one of those incidents, Albuquerque police said an officer was shot after getting caught in crossfire while driving downtown in July. That wasn't the only July incident, APD also said a suspect took a city-owned bait car and fired multiple shots at officers.

Police shot suspects in three shootings in the Santa Fe area this summer, including one in early July when a man shot at officers.

In February, witness video shows a man throwing an object at Albuquerque officers in the middle of San Mateo. Police said one officer suffered a cut.

During that same month, APD said a suspect shot at and injured an officer during a SWAT standoff.

Then, on Feb. 4, state police officer Darian Jarrott was shot and killed at point-blank range in Deming. The suspect was a known drug dealer in southern New Mexico, and he was the focus of a federal sting operation. The suspect also shot at a Los Cruces officer that day.

This list is not even complete. Law enforcement leaders have told KOB 4 they hope the state legislature takes action in January.