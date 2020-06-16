A look at the history of the Juan de Oñate, 'La Jornada', statue

"He did bring Hispanic people here and Hispanic culture,” said Robert Martinez, New Mexico’s state historian.

The debate over Juan de Oñate never ended-- it's just intensified.

“I've heard the arguments, and I understand people saying we can't tear down these monuments,” said Martinez. “I learned all my history from books from documents from professors from people from my grandparents. I didn't learn history from statues. If you put a person up in a monument, what you're saying is we approve of everything you ever did and ever were.”

“I do think that Native Americans have the moral high ground here, because it is true that they were in possession of the land, before the Spanish came,” explained Gonzales. “Then you had a Spanish rule that in the first period of colonization, exploited them for their labor, and then after that continued with a kind of a cultural colonialism.”

During Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller's news conference, KOB 4 learned the artist who created Old Town's Oñate statue actually asked for it to come down.