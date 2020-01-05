A look inside a North Valley secret: Rio Grande Studios

After seven months of renovations, Rio Grande Studios became a reality.

“We wanted to build it for national acts to experience New Mexico, but also the local acts to be able to raise the game and help them become better artists without having to leave town to get a good recording,” Riley said.

The studio has had clients like Netflix, Disney and Lionsgate. Riley said they like those big jobs to help keep them open for the local talent.

Albuquerque artist Ryan McGarvey has recorded several times at the studios and has gained much acclaim in Europe.

“Didn't even really realize that it was just right here in the heart of Albuquerque,” he said.

McGarvey said his experience there was different, which was exactly what Riley and Newman were going for with every decision they made.

“It was renovating something, but not trying to perfect it,” Newman said.

Artists like Jon Foreman from Switchfoot, Aaron Gillespie from Underoath, DJ duo Loud Luxury and legendary bass player Carmine Rojas are just some of the talent that have set foot in the studio.

McGarvey said the studio is starting to gain some attention from notable people

“They've even been like reaching out to other people they know now saying ‘Hey, you should go to Albuquerque. You should go record at this place now because it's way better than the stuff that you think you need to be paying this outrageous top dollar pretentious fees’” McGarvey said.

