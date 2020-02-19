A look inside the Heart Hospital of New Mexico | KOB 4
Casey Torres
Updated: February 19, 2020 11:48 AM
Created: February 19, 2020 11:30 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Heart Hospital of New Mexico offers cutting edge technology to help patients with heart diseases. Inside the building on 504 Elm St. NE, you can find the Cardiac CATH Lab.

 “We save lives everyday here, everyday,” said Judi Everett, a nurse. She said they treat patients for check-ups and during worst case scenarios.

“The majority of our cases are emergent or urgent cases that we do here in this CATH lab,” she said. “The beauty of that is that these patients come in so unstable and then we know how to fix them, and they can go home to their loved ones.”

Their procedures cover various heart issues without keeping a patient in bed for too long.

One of their machines helps doctors and nurses see exactly how thin an artery is, which helps them know exactly how to treat the artery.

The cutting edge technology offered at the lab isn’t just a great service for New Mexicans, but also for patients from out of state.

“Some of it is because the technology is not offered anywhere except here at the Heart Hospital," Everett said. "A lot of is also because we are the primary place to come if there is a heart attack event or a cardiac event. We are the place to come to for that."

For more about the Heart Hospital, click here.


