A Lotaburger love story: Couple celebrates 50 together after meeting at the restaurant

Megan Abundis
July 09, 2019 10:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- As Blake’s Lotaburger celebrates its 67th anniversary, a couple is celebrating the love they found while working at the restaurant.

Rosemary Olguin said her first job was at the Blake’s on Isleta Boulevard in 1965.

"When I first started working, the lotaburgers were 49 cents," Rosemary recalled.

While making burgers, fries and shakes, she caught Ernie Olguin’s attention.

"Beautiful, she still looks beautiful," he said.

Ernie said he worked hard to impress Rosemary.

He said he would drive back and forth in front of the restaurant, call her at work, play records over the phone and order food from Rosemary three times a week.

“I did everything possible to try and make her mine,” Ernie said.

After flirting for a while, Rosemary said she finally agreed to go out with Ernie.

"We started dating in February, March and by that September we were married," she said.

Today, they have nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

They say proper communication is the key to their long-lasting love.

“I have no regrets going to Lotaburger because I found the love of my life,” Ernie said.

Megan Abundis


Updated: July 09, 2019 10:23 PM
Created: July 09, 2019 09:11 PM

