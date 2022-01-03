A ‘free spirit’: Albuquerque’s final homicide victim of 2021 remembered

“We're just all in shock. I don't think it's really set in for some of us yet,” Struck said.

Like many, he had just finished celebrating the holidays with his family.

“He was a character,” Struck said of Turrietta. “Just completely free spirit.”

She says Turrietta traveled all over the United States and the world before coming back to his hometown a few years ago. She now wishes he'd never returned.

“It's heartbreaking. Heartbreaking,” Struck said.

Turrietta appears to be the final homicide victim in a brutally violent year for Albuquerque. APD set a troubling new record, investigating 114 homicides in 2021.

“You see the numbers rise and you don't think it's ever going to be someone you love,” Struck said. “Some people are joking about it on Facebook – they don't understand how hard it is. It's just a number to them. Not to us.”

She says for years she’s been concerned by the city’s rising violent crime statistics.

“I hate it. There are parts of me – I don't want to live in a violent city anymore,” Struck said. “You're scared to go anywhere. Scared to go to the gas station. I don't take my grandkids anywhere.”

Turrietta's family members say they have no idea why someone would kill him, and as they grieve, they’re asking for the public’s help to catch his killer, urging people to come forward with any information that could help investigators.

“We want justice. We're desperate for answers. We want to know what happened,” Struck said. “Somebody's got to know something. He didn't commit suicide.”

Before 2021’s 114 victims, Albuquerque’s highest homicide count was 80 in 2019.