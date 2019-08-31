A Santa Fe attorney is suing a California couple for robocalls

In New Mexico, Childress is suing Alero and Alisha Mack for using robocalls to target homeowners facing foreclosure.

“I mean, a lot of people are trying to work on their cell phones, for example, and despite the fact that even most people phones are listed on the do not call registry, these people continue to call and harass and waste people’s time,” Childress said.

Alero Mack sent KOB 4 a statement about the lawsuit:

“I’m not aware of any calls made to New Mexico. My business is in California and we only work here.”

Childress said he is trying to hold people accountable.

"And pursuant to these laws, they can, in fact, be made to pay pretty draconian fines and penalties to the people they're calling so Congress has, by passing these laws, tried to incentivize attorneys like me to file these lawsuits for people. So that's exactly what I'm doing,” he said.