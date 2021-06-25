A woman is charged with the murder of a man at Motel 6

Jamesha Begay
Updated: June 25, 2021 08:44 PM
Created: June 25, 2021 08:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department charged Johana Quintana, 31, with the murder of a man at the Motel 6 on Coors Blvd and 1-40 that happened on Monday.
According to the State Police officers, they arrested and interviewed Quintana who later confessed to the shooting of Kenny Rougemont, 37.
APD detectives determined that Quintana left the motel parking lot after the shooting in a dark-colored vehicle that was later identified and tracked down to the owner in Pecos, NM.
