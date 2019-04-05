AAA CarFit event provides free car safety checkups for seniors

Checkups will be done a first-come, first-serve basis. CarFit is a national program developed by AAA, AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association. It's designed to give a quick, comprehensive check on how well an older driver and their vehicle work together.

"You'll have issues reaching the pedals, for instance, or seeing over the steering wheel, or making sure that you are avoiding blind spots in your mirrors," said AAA New Mexico spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. "We go through this 16-point checklist to make sure that you are sitting in your vehicle, that you are fitting well, and that your seatbelt's not going over the wrong area — because if your seatbelt isn't fitting properly in a crash, that can result in serious injuries."