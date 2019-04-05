AAA CarFit event provides free car safety checkups for seniors | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

AAA CarFit event provides free car safety checkups for seniors

Christina Rodriguez
April 05, 2019 10:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Saturday there is a free opportunity for senior drivers to get safety adjustments to their vehicles. The AAA CarFit event will be at the Albuquerque East branch office from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Checkups will be done a first-come, first-serve basis. CarFit is a national program developed by AAA, AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association. It's designed to give a quick, comprehensive check on how well an older driver and their vehicle work together.

"You'll have issues reaching the pedals, for instance, or seeing over the steering wheel, or making sure that you are avoiding blind spots in your mirrors," said AAA New Mexico spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. "We go through this 16-point checklist to make sure that you are sitting in your vehicle, that you are fitting well, and that your seatbelt's not going over the wrong area — because if your seatbelt isn't fitting properly in a crash, that can result in serious injuries."

AAA New Mexico branch offices and more information can be found by clicking here.

The AAA East branch office is located at 10501 Montgomery Blvd:

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Created: April 05, 2019 10:31 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Father charged in 5-year-old girl's death
Father charged in 5-year-old girl's death
Officer-involved shooting in SE Albuquerque, one suspect injured
Officer-involved shooting in SE Albuquerque, one suspect injured
Tires stolen from cars in NW Albuquerque neighborhood
Tires stolen from cars in NW Albuquerque neighborhood
BSCO investigates suspicious death in South Valley
BSCO investigates suspicious death in South Valley
Report: Verizon announces layoffs in Albuquerque
Report: Verizon announces layoffs in Albuquerque
Advertisement




Officer-involved shooting in SE Albuquerque, one suspect injured
Officer-involved shooting in SE Albuquerque, one suspect injured
Father charged in 5-year-old girl's death
Father charged in 5-year-old girl's death
Ex-inmate wins $2M lawsuit in New Mexico over hot prison van
Ex-inmate wins $2M lawsuit in New Mexico over hot prison van
Behind-the-scenes look: BCSO use of force training
Behind-the-scenes look: BCSO use of force training
Tires stolen from cars in NW Albuquerque neighborhood
Tires stolen from cars in NW Albuquerque neighborhood