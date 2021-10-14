AAA: New Mexico gas prices hit a 7-year high

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico has reached at seven-year high for gas prices, according to AAA. The average price per gallon is $3.24 right now. That’s nearly $0.10 up from last week, and an entire dollar more compared to this time last year.



“At this point, when we would normally see gas prices falling, they're going up," said Daniel Armbruster, the spokesperson for AAA in New Mexico and Texas.



He attributed the increase in gas prices to a spike in crude oil prices, lack of supplies and a growing demand for gas.

"Of course you have more people that are driving, that are traveling, that are returning to the office, so more people using gasoline,” he said.



Now, many are wondering when prices will start to go back down.