AAA: New Mexico gas prices hit all-time high

Brianna Wilson
Updated: March 10, 2022 05:19 PM
Created: March 10, 2022 03:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The statewide gas price average in New Mexico is $4.18 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA New Mexico.

That price is 55 cents more compared to Thursday last week and $1.37 more per gallon than on this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in New Mexico, drivers in Farmington are paying the most on average at $4.33 per gallon, while drivers in Santa Fe are paying the least at $4.12 per gallon.

KOB 4 asked the New Mexico Oil & Gas Association why prices are increasing so quickly.

"Biden has spent the last year telling the oil and gas industry that there's not going to be a future for oil and gas in our country, and that the administration is committed to transitioning away from that," Robert McEntyre, spokesperson for the NMOGA, said. "So I think what you're seeing today is the result of those policies – not investing, not doubling down on oil and gas, and how that actually impacts consumers."

Officials also echoed what AAA said in October – that gas prices are only going to get higher.

"It's going to take some time for prices to stabilize because the administration has not supported and promoted American oil and gas development," McEntyre said. "What we need to do is find a way to allow American energy leadership to step forward, produce more oil and gas right here in the U.S., and counter the rising threat of aggressive nations, like Russia and elsewhere around the world."

AAA tips to save money on fuel:

  • Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.
  • Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.
  • Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.
  • Minimize your use of air conditioning.
  • Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.
  • Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.
  • Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.
  • Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.
  • When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel. Discount Tire, for example, offers free air checks at their shops.
  • When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

