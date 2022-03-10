AAA: New Mexico gas prices hit all-time high

"Biden has spent the last year telling the oil and gas industry that there's not going to be a future for oil and gas in our country, and that the administration is committed to transitioning away from that," Robert McEntyre, spokesperson for the NMOGA, said. "So I think what you're seeing today is the result of those policies – not investing, not doubling down on oil and gas, and how that actually impacts consumers."

Officials also echoed what AAA said in October – that gas prices are only going to get higher.

"It's going to take some time for prices to stabilize because the administration has not supported and promoted American oil and gas development," McEntyre said. "What we need to do is find a way to allow American energy leadership to step forward, produce more oil and gas right here in the U.S., and counter the rising threat of aggressive nations, like Russia and elsewhere around the world."

AAA tips to save money on fuel: