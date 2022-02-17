AAPI community concerned with growing violence amid recent homicides

The victim in Tuesday night's homicide has not been identified. APD says it was a delayed call and they believe the incident happened a while before officers were notified.

Chief Harold Medina told KOB 4 his department is looking into crime patterns at these locations to try and help these businesses prevent these crimes – but a lot of the work is going to come down to building trust.

"I don't care about immigration status, I don't care if you have a business license. If you're the victim of violent crime, please reach out to our departments," Chief Medina stated. " We want to work with you to solve that and that's the message they have to hear from me at the top. This is what I've committed to the Asian community and we'll continue to work as hard as possible."

Three weeks ago, family and friends held a vigil for Sihui Fang where one woman stated, in Chinese, "We are taxpayers who follow the law. Why are we not being protected?"

While the suspects in Fang's death have been charged, a case is still active involving a man who, APD said, assaulted another massage therapist over a mask and yelled racial slurs during the attack almost a year ago. The man was driving a car with the Florida license plate number "CLW4172".

The victim tells us she spends every day worried about what could happen.

"Many of the Asian business owners are starting to lose trust in the safety system and that's not what we want for them," Sarza stated. "We want to help Asian-owned businesses know that their community can band together to help them in any way shape or form."

Although the recent crime wave has affected massage businesses, many other AAPI-owned businesses – including restaurants and nail salons – are worried about if they're next.