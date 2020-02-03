ABQ 4WARD: How do law enforcement officers feel about the pretrial detention system?

Data from the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office show about half of the time, judges allow defendants to be released, even in cases involving firearms.

One officer who responded to the survey said the bond system should be brought back. Another said “violent criminals reoffend with no fear of staying in jail pending trial.”

"And it just seems to be that revolving door concept,” said APD Chief Mike Geier.

Geier sees the problem from the top.

"It's frustrating for the officers because you arrest somebody—auto theft for example. You catch an auto thief, it's a felony, but it's a low grade felony. So, when they get their hearing there's no evidence of violence,” he said.

"To me that is something that's a legislative thing. That's something that's—my job is to enforce the laws and I can't change the legislation,” said Sergeant Middleton.

As officers wait to see changed to the system, they continue to do what they can with the laws already in place.

“The only thing I can do and explain to my officers, is make sure we have good cases. I have them slow down the way we write our cases because if it's articulating a danger to the community and if we don't do a good job on our end—articulating it—if I’m lazy and I just arrest him and I just arrest him and say I arrested him for a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, well that’s not enough,” Sergeant Middleton said.

Despite the frustrations, there is optimism.

"I think Albuquerque has the potential to turn around completely,” Middleton said. "I think everybody is getting fed up with it. And if we come together as a community and say this is our town not the criminals' town, we can all make a change."