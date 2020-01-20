ABQ 4WARD: Juveniles offered treatment options while locked up

The focus of the detention center is to keep the inmates busy.

“We don't provide treatment, we provide quite a few programs that are mainly experiential,” Sparks said.

If the juveniles are not busy, Sparks said fights are other problems could arise.

Albuquerque Juveniles Involved in Crime

More than twenty metro-area teenagers were charged with murder in 2019. Twelve of them are still locked up. The others are out awaiting trial.

Forty percent of the juveniles went from having no criminal record to being accused of killing someone.

Facilities run by the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD)

If the juveniles are convicted, they could be sentenced to serve time at three CYFD-run facilities across the state.

“The court actually just orders the commitment itself, the judges can make recommendations,” said Nick Costales, deputy director of field services for juvenile justice with CYFD.

At that point, it's up to CYFD to treat the convicted teenagers.

Those teens also hold the most power when it comes to what happens to them behind bars.

“Over the age of 14, they really have the ability to choose whether or not to be on medication or not to be on medication, which I know is difficult not only for folks that work with them but also for parents too,” Costales said. “Parents would sometimes love for a judge to be able to order their kid to be on medication or treatment but that's not how the system works."

Costales said most teens accept some form of treatment even though they don’t have to.

School is mandatory for the teenagers but therapy is only recommended, not forced.

“It's hard because I think as adults, professionals, we often know what would really help them move forward with things,” Costales said.

The state designed the system that allows youth offenders choice when it comes to their treatment.

“We've moved away from being a punishment system,” Costales said. “I think a lot of the times that's what people think it still is, kids need to be punished for the behavior that they do. Punishment doesn't breed change, and I think, ultimately, that's what people want. That's only going to be done in a rehabilitative model."



Tracking Risk Factors

Teenagers identify their risk factors with the help of someone they choose—a coach, relative or workers at CYFD.

Convicted teens also have a say in how long they actually stay locked up if they have a plan that addresses their risk factors.

However, even the people who are paid to try to get the teens on a better path admit that they can’t change their environment.

“We can focus a lot of work on kids but if the family doesn't change, they still struggling with poverty issues or drug issues,” Costales said. “It's really hard for those kids to be successful."

Data from CYFD shows that 20% of teenagers who leave secure facilities pick up a new offense within two years.

"Ultimately these kids will make their own choices," Costales said. "It's human nature regardless of whatever plan they are put on. It's difficult for people to see because when kids fail, we all fail."