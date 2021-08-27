ABQ 4WARD: One-on-one with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 has taken an in-depth look at Albuquerque's crime crisis this past month.

After examining the challenges for police, the concerns within the courts and the obstacles to get comprehensive laws passed – KOB 4 took nearly all of those issues to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The governor revealed bold plans that would make public safety a priority in the next legislative session, and she didn't rule out calling a special session to get the job done.