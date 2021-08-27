ABQ 4WARD: One-on-one with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Tessa Mentus
Updated: August 27, 2021 10:32 PM
Created: August 27, 2021 05:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 has taken an in-depth look at Albuquerque's crime crisis this past month.
After examining the challenges for police, the concerns within the courts and the obstacles to get comprehensive laws passed – KOB 4 took nearly all of those issues to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The governor revealed bold plans that would make public safety a priority in the next legislative session, and she didn't rule out calling a special session to get the job done.
Gov. Lujan Grisham also revealed her plan for $100 million dollars to hire a thousand more officers statewide and talked about increasing penalties for some of the state's most violent offenders. She also addressed New Mexico's controversial bail system.
Click on the video above to see the exclusive interview.
