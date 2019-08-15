ABQ Academy seniors walk in with sixth graders on first day | KOB 4
ABQ Academy seniors walk in with sixth graders on first day

KOB Web Staff
August 15, 2019 07:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque school celebrated its first day with a special convocation Thursday.

The Albuquerque Academy seniors and sixth graders walked in together.

"We've started a tradition about 15 years ago where our seniors walk in with our sixth graders," said Andrew Watson, headmaster at Albuquerque Academy. "It started small but by the time those first sixth graders became seniors, the cycle of life kept returning." 

School officials said hundreds of parents attend the ceremony every year. 

Created: August 15, 2019 07:43 PM

